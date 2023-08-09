UMD Volleyball Lands at #3 in NSIC Poll, Gordon Named Player to Watch

The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they made their first national tournament since 2019.

DULUTH, Minn.- The NSIC preseason coaches poll was released on Wednesday morning.

Coming in at number three was UMD with 165 points. Just ahead of them was Wayne State at number two and Concordia-St. Paul at number one.

On the players to watch list is 5th year senior Madison Gordon. Gordon recorded career-highs in assists, kills, and points last year.

