Bayfield County Fair Open Through Sunday

IRON RIVER, Wis. — Ready for a weekend of fun fair festivities? The Bayfield County Fair has just about something for everyone.

From fair food, to carnival rides, and numerous grandstand events like Monster Trucks and Dirt Dashes. Each day the kids ages four and under will get in for free with everyone else paying $15 per entry ticket. Friday offers $5 entry for veterans and Sunday for seniors. Entries will get admissions for all the fair rides and to see the animals the 4-H kids work hard on raises in the last year. But everything works up to Sunday for fairgoers.

“Sunday is kind of a sad day for us that put on the fair because it’s ending then. But there’s so much excitement that’s happening before then,” said Mary Motiff, the Bayfield County Fair director. “It’s really going to be a great year.”

The Bayfield County Fair is still looking for volunteers for this weekend. Only three hours will get free admission into the fair and every hour of work volunteering earns $5 towards a non-profits of their choice.