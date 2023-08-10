Duluth’s Historic Priley Fountain Running After Summer-Long Repairs

DULUTH, Minn. — The historic Priley Fountain in Duluth’s Civic Center is back in operation after being off most of the summer.

The multi-shooting fountain from the 1970s got a new pump installed.

Tt wasn’t a fast re-build, which is why the fountain wasn’t turned on this summer until now.

Repairs cost around $4,000.

The Priley Fountain was named after the late county commissioner Joseph Priley who had a vision for the fountain and landscaping in the courtyard area.