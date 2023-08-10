Duluth’s Historic Priley Fountain Running After Summer-Long Repairs
DULUTH, Minn. — The historic Priley Fountain in Duluth’s Civic Center is back in operation after being off most of the summer.
The multi-shooting fountain from the 1970s got a new pump installed.
Tt wasn’t a fast re-build, which is why the fountain wasn’t turned on this summer until now.
Repairs cost around $4,000.
The Priley Fountain was named after the late county commissioner Joseph Priley who had a vision for the fountain and landscaping in the courtyard area.