Hibbing Native Jarrett Lee Re-Signs with Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING, W.V.- Earlier this week, UMD captain Tanner Laderoute re-signed with the Wheeling Nailers.

Now, a Hibbing native will be joining him as Jarrett Lee re-signed with the team for the upcoming season.

Lee joined Wheeling late last season after finished up his college career at the University of St. Thomas.

In 13 games for the Nailers, he would tally 8 points.

Lee also played two years at UMD from 2020 to 2022.