Minnesota Wilderness Temporarily Moving to Proctor for Start of Season

The team said they hope to return to Cloquet on October 20th.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness have had quite the eventful off-season.

First, they had to add a new head coach as the team brought in Colten St. Clair.

Then, they had to hold their tryout camp in Superior due to the Northwoods Credit Union Arena being iceless after a cooling tower issue.

Now, they’ll be away from their home till at least October.

The team announced they are moving temporarily to Proctor’s St. Luke’s Sports & Events Center.

Shipping delays of the replacement parts are the reason for the move.

The Wilderness will hold their preseason practices, which begin on August 22nd and their first four home games in Proctor.

The team then said they hope to return to Cloquet on October 20th.