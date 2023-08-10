Operation K-9 Demonstrates Dogs For Community

SUPERIOR, Wis. — In its ninth year, Operation K-9 returned to the Northland presenting the talents of the police dogs that serve our areas.

Dogs serving from Hermantown, Duluth, Superior, Douglas County, and St. Louis County showcasing why K-9 units are important in communities. These K-9 are trained in drug detection, apprehension work, and tracking. During the demonstration, audiences were able to watch the dogs perform search and seizure operations, as well as traffic stops. However, Officer Rude and K-9 Radik were glad to showcase Radik’s ability to find narcotics.

“So what he was doing there was trying to locate the drugs,” said K-9 Handler for Superior Police Department Tyler Rude. “He knew the odor of the drugs were there. He was just trying his best to specifically locate that and find that on the vehicle for me. So what he was doing while he was jumping on the hood.”

Each year Operation K-9 is put on by Northland K-9 foundation who purchases equipment and training supplies for local law enforcement. Northland K-9 also accepts donations to help purchase and maintain training for local law enforcement, you can do so by visiting their website.