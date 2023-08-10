Ski Hut Expanding To RiverWest Development

DULUTH, Minn. — A project in the works for almost 10 years is now coming true for Ski Hut.

The ski and bike shop are breaking ground on the new Ski Hut Adventure Center. They will offer products, rentals, service, and more for people using the trails surrounding the location.

It’s all thanks to the partnership of RiverWest Development.

Ski Hut’s owner says they are excited to join the West Duluth community.

“Why did we want to build a location here. Well, this place is what I call the epicenter of Duluth trails. No less than 12 trails either pass through here or start here,” said Scott Neustel, owner of Ski Hut.

The $3.5 million project will be divided in half between Ski Hut’s new location and a farmer owned cooperative based out of Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Burnett Dairy Cooperative currently has 2 factories offering many varieties. They have plans to build a bistro at this new location.

“We’re gonna kind of have a little bit different spin on this one, maybe have an artisan bistro where we’ll do artisan pizzas and maybe some sandwiches of some sort. You know stuff with lots of cheese on it I guess that’s what we’re gonna do,” said Matt Winsand, CEO.

The new businesses are hoping to open by November of this year.