St. Scholastica Baseball Adds Seth Betts to Coaching Staff

He reunites with CSS Head Coach Brooks Repking, as the two were teammates in 2018.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team added to their coaching staff on Thursday.

Seth Betts has been named the new Director of Player Development and Assistant Head Coach.

He most recently was the Director of Baseball and Director of Hitting at Starters Sports Training in Burnsville.

Betts played collegiately at Crown College, where he was the UMAC Player of the Year in 2021 and also holds 20 school records.

