2 Local Wrenshall Farms Take On Sauerkraut Business

WRENSHALL, Minn. — Two local farms in Wrenshall are now the proud makers of sauerkraut.

Northern Harvest Farm and Uff-da Organics took over Spirit Creek Farm after they had been growing cabbage for them for over a decade. Now they’re taking on the new task out of their Farmer’s Kitchen.

Which means they’ll produce enough sauerkraut for around 70 stores in 7 states. The owners are excited to be taking on the cabbage business as it is historic to the area.

“There was a lot of cabbage produced in this community years ago and you talk to some of the older folks that have been around here for a good while and they’ll tell you that you know that it just used to be fields of cabbage you know and it was a really important crop for them,” said Rick Dalen, co-owner of Farmer’s Kitchen. “Now having this business that’s a cabbage-based business in Wrenshall seems very fitting to me.”

The sauerkraut making even adds a more stable work environment which owners hope will provide employees with year-round work.

“It’s a really tricky thing to make a living during the growing season especially this far North where it’s so short. To make your income for the year in that amount of time is a real challenge,” said Adam Kemp, Uff-da Organics owner, co-owner of Spirit Creek Farms.

There are about 8 different kinds of sauerkraut to choose from including a Kim Chi and Latin-American style. To see where you can purchase some yourself, click here.