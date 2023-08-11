2023 Shipping Season Sees Success So Far

DULUTH, Minn. — The Ports of Duluth-Superior have had one of their strongest first half of the years in recent history.

This past June alone was one of the strongest months for iron ore with 2.6 million tons being moved through the port, the strongest single month since May of 1993.

Limestone and salt were one of the big exports as well. And with all the construction we’re seeing in the Northland, it’s no surprise to see that cement has doubled from last year.

“We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2023 shipping season and it’s been a great first half so far,” said Executive Director of Duluth Seaway Port Authority, Deb DeLuca. “We’re about 11% ahead of last year’s pace, which is fabulous, and we’re slightly ahead of the five year average as well.”

The ports of Duluth-Superior imports and exports raw materials, unfinished products, grain, and more which strengthens our local, regional, and national supply chains.

“The strong iron ore numbers are always positive to see since it generally is tied to a strong industrial economy throughout the nation,” said DeLuca. “In terms of what that means for the port we’re always excited to move the raw materials of everyday life.”

With all of the increases in imports heading into Duluth-Superior the Duluth Seaway Port Authority will be adding a 56,000 square foot warehouse for the increased demands.