34th Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Kicks Off the Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Bayfront Blues Festival returned Friday for its 34th year.

While the weather wasn’t ideal, fans still came to listen to some tunes.

The Blues Fest is one of the biggest music events in the Northland.

Nearly 20 bands will hit the stage during the three day long festival, from Grammy nominated performers to local up and coming artists.

Tonight’s headliner Elvin Bishop is a rock & roll and blues hall of famer.

Thousands of loyal blues listeners and new fans go to the festival rain or shine each year.

“We make sure to bring exceptional artists that blues lovers will want to come too, but also people who aren’t familiar with blues get to discover live music maybe in ways they haven’t before,” said Stage Emcee Joe Thornton.

The Blues Fest will continue Saturday and Sunday with a full line up of performers. Tickets are available at the gates.