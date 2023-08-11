Bayfield County Fair Sees More Exhibitors Than Ever

IRON RIVER, Wis. — Every year, the Bayfield County fair brings joy to all of those who attend. This year brings carnival rides, magic shows, Monster Truck and Dirt Dashes, plus a whole lot more.

Just this weekend, the Bayfield County fair opened its gate for the 129 year. Even with a wide selection of rides, fair foods, and entertainment. This year’s all about the animals as a grant gifted to Bayfield County Fair allowed for free admission exhibitors.

“We’ve evolved over the years having different kinds of entertainment just to key things fresh,” said Mary Mary Motiff, the Bayfield County Fair director. “We had a 180 new exhibitors this year because we were able to give out free exhibitor entry.”

From pigs, beef cattle, rabbits, and chickens, many people hope to receive the title of grand champion for their animals. But some are just here more to volunteer.

“This is like my first year showing these guys but I have shown before rabbits,” said Emmitt Peterson, a volunteer and junior exhibitor. “I’m not really doing anything this year but I am hoping to Sue more next year which would be pretty fun.”

Particularly in the pig pen, the three little pigs and the Big Bad Wolf hope to be sold on Saturday.

“They aren’t the easiest to train, they have the funniest attitudes,” said Brinley Martinsen, a member of the Pine – 4-H. “We’ve been raising him for almost a year and he’s been pretty good with training and keeping his head up in all.”

But for one animal lover, her 12 years of showing experience is coming to a bitter-sweet end. Decking her barn out all in pink, Brielle Mesik is making her last year memorable, becoming the ultimate county-fair Barbie.

“Definitely going to be bittersweet, because this is what my summer revolves around,” said Mesik. “So I definitely hope to become grand champion. We’ll see if that works well.

Tickets for entry for the Bayfield County Fair are $15 per person for ages five and up with children ages four and under for free; and on Sunday, seniors can get in for $5.