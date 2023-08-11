Duluth FC Midfielder Kostyantyn Domaratskyy Signs Pro Deal with LA Force

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth FC midfielder is making the jump to the pros.

Kostyantyn Domaratskyy has signed with the LA Force, out of the N-I-S-A.

Domaratskyy spent two seasons in Duluth. He would tally 12 goals in those two years suiting up for the BlueGreens.

The 12 goals would land him as the club’s 4th all-time goal scorer.

Domaratskyy was also a key contributor in helping Duluth FC reach the regional semifinals in 2022 and the finals of the NPSL North this past season.