Duluth Huskies Pull Away From Thunder Bay

Final game of 2023 season Saturday night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies began their final series of the regular season with a 9-4 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

The Huskies trailed 4-1 after three innings, but they responded by scoring three runs in the fourth inning, followed by the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Duluth Shortstop and Northwoods League MVP Michael Hallquist sealed the victory in the eighth inning with a two-run home run (14). Hallquist also led the Huskies with three RBI.

First Baseman Brylan West was strong at the plate for Duluth, tallying three hits in four at-bats, which included an eight-inning double.

On the mound, Devin Dodson (4-2) earned the win for Duluth. In five innings, Dodson allowed nine hits and four runs while striking out eight batters. Isaac Rohde (1-2) was awarded the save after striking out five batters in three innings.

The Huskies will once again face Thunder Bay in what will be their final game of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Wade Stadium.