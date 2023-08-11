Human Remains Found In Nemadji River Identified

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — Human remains that were located in the Nemadji River in Carlton County in July have been identified.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the remains are that of Jeffrey Sjolander, 61, of Duluth.

Sjolander went missing from the city of Duluth in the spring of 2022.

“Although the cause of death is not known at this time, criminal activity or foul play is not suspected,” according to a news release.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Duluth Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiners Office, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and the Wrenshall Fire and Carlton Fire departments.