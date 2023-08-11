Huskies Shortstop Michael Hallquist Wins Northwoods League Player of the Year Award

Hallquist was also on the postseason all-star team, where he is joined by teammates Brandon Compton and Joshua Duarte.

DULUTH, Minn.- He’s racked up hit after hit for the Duluth Huskies all season long. Now, shortstop Michael Hallquist is being recognized for his efforts.

On Friday, the Northwoods League announced their postseason awards. And Hallquist was named the 2023 Player of the Year.

This season the Fargo, North Dakota native is batting .353 with 13 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples and 59 runs batted in.

Hallquist was also on the postseason all-star team where he is joined by teammates Brandon Compton and Joshua Duarte.