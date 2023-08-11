Man Pistol-Whipped By Unknown Male On Duluth’s Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are investigating an assault on Duluth’s Lakewalk that involved a gun.

The call for help came in around 10:50 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 2100 block of the Lakewalk for a report of a person with a gun, according to a police spokesperson.

A 36-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman told police they tipped one of their scooters. While the man tried to help the woman up from the fall, “an unknown male approached them on a bicycle,” according to police.

Police believe the unknown male “believed the male was attacking the female.”

The unknown male then struck the male victim with a gun and left the scene.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The male victim sustained minor injuries.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, according to a news release Friday.