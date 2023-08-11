New Community Solar Garden Project Underway In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior Water, Light, and Power is creating its first community solar garden.

It’s located near Heritage Park in Superior. The garden contains nearly 1,300 panels large enough to power around 115 homes.

The community solar garden is expected to produce energy by October. The project is currently subscribed to 80 customers.

“The community solar garden is really from the beginning a community project. We started looking into community solar based on requests that we got from our customers. And this site and this garden allows us to bring renewable, additional renewable energy to our customers here in Superior,” said Joscelyn Skandel, Manager of Regulatory, Compliance, Policy and Rates.

Along with the community solar project there will also be a pollinator garden for the community to enjoy.