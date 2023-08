DULUTH, Minn. — A new gift store is coming to the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

The mall announced the new store called BoxLunch, which offers apparel, accessories, collectibles, and a whole lot more.

It’s a sister store to Hot Topic with exclusive licensed merch for big names such as Stranger Things and Star Wars.

The new store will be next to Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works with hopes to open late this fall.