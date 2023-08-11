SHS to Participate in “Away for the Day” for 2023-24 School Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Starting on Sept. 1, Superior High School will be joining the rest of the Superior School District implementing “Away for the Day”.

During school hours, Superior High School students are expected to keep phones and other mobile devices such as smartwatches, tablets, and portable gaming systems in their lockers.

The School District of Superior offers laptops to every student for educational purposes.

If students need to make an emergency call during the day, they will be asked to come to the main office.

If parents need to get in contact with their children, they are urged to call Superior High School or email their student via their school emails.

Superior Middle School implemented “Away for the Day” in the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, which brought along positive feedback from staff and parents. The School District of Superior says they are “excited to see many positives this new policy has to offer.”