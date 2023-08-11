Tentative Agreement Between Blandin Paper Company And Teamster Local 346 Members

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A tentative agreement has been reached between Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids and Teamster Local 346 members.

The agreement is for a 3-year labor contract with respect to the mill’s 166 hourly employees.

Blandin officials say the union will be presenting the offer to its membership for a vote at noon on Friday, August 11th.

Workers walked off the job on July 15th. The union has concerns about staffing levels, management performing their work, and their wages which they say are $10 an hour behind inflation.