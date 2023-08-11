Water Safety Awareness Beach Party Event At Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday Duluth Parks and Recreation hosted a beach party, where the community could learn the importance of water safety while taking a splash in Lake Superior.

Taking place at the Park Point Beach House, right on the edge of Lake Superior.

Lifeguards and professionals were on hand to teach about rip currents, hypothermia, and other important information.

Families enjoyed music, fun activities, and beach toys to play with. There were even prizes for testing your knowledge on beach safety.

“The more people can learn about the before their in a situation that could be risky. Then they’re better off then with knowing you know when it’s okay to go swimming or when they should just have a beach day,” said Megan Lidd, Recreation Specialist.

Although this was the last water safety party of the season, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the beach. Duluth Parks and Rec also has many fall programs coming up.