Gitche Gumee Agate Festival Returned for its Third Year

DULUTH, Minn. — Rock enthusiasts might want to agate a load of this, the Gitchee Gumee Agate Festival returned for its third year this weekend.

This year the Agate Festival took place at two different locations. 15 vendors were at the Duluth MakerSpace and Ursa Minor Brewery had another six vendors and even a geologist.

However at both, people can find or buy the agates and agate-related jewelry.

Kids could also rock hunt for their own agates.

And of course there were plenty of agates and hidden gems to marble at.

“These agates were formed when glacial Lake Superior was much larger and the glaciers as they receded dragged these stones all over this part of the state,” said Duluth Makers Market Director Mike Olson.

Every year the Gitche Gumee Agate Festival each year supports their vendors and the Duluth MarkerSpace. With the continued success of agate festival, organizers say that the event might outgrow their space in the future.