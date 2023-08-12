Raleigh Academy Received $20,000 Grant for Outdoor Education

DULUTH, Minn. — As the kids get ready for the school year, one charter school is looking to bring students outside the classroom.

Duluth Edison Charter School Raleigh Academy received a $20,000 grant from the MN Department of Education for outdoor education for kindergarteners.

The Playscape will feature a sand pit, a water pump, and even a mud kitchen.

Construction started Saturday, by parents, faculty, and community members for a natural Playscape all using repurposed materials like wood gifted to Raleigh Academy by the City of Duluth and old flower planters that were previously at the school.

“Transitioning to kindergarten can be very hard for a lot of kids because school is really different and following a group plan is really different,” said Katie Ruhland, a kindergarten through 5th grade STEAM Specialists at Raleigh Academy. “So this year the kindergarten teachers decided that they wanted to move kindergarten instruction in the beginning of the year to completely play based models. Just have everything be open ended, station centered playing.”

Teachers from Raleigh Academy are excited to bring students outside to learn about science, technology, engineering, art, and math. All while having a focus on play to better social and emotional learning that can help students later in life.

“We’re really adding in and augmenting our play-based learning program and so it’s play with a purpose. That’s what all of the elements in here have a purpose and it’s to get kids — how do you communicate, how do you share, how do you take turns, how can you share ideas,” said Steve Ondrus, the Academy Director. “All of these really, really important skills that then can translate into the classroom this year and as they get older.”

The kids are expected to enjoy the Playscape starting this school year.

The grant also supplies the funds for outdoor supplies for teachers and students to bear the weather if necessary.

Faculty say that they hope to further invest in the Playscape in the future to bring more nature to students in the Raleigh Neighborhood.