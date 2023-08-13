34th Annual Two Harbors Art Fair Returned to the North Shore

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Sunday was the last day for the Two Harbors Art Fair where dozens of artists displayed their best work.

The 29th annual Under the Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival has become a tradition on the North Shore.

Over 30 vendors gathered showing off many kinds of fine art, from photography, jewelry, pottery and much more. There was even live music.

One artist was a painter Wendy Smith, takes inspiration for the beauty of the Northland and has brought her art to the fair for years now.

“Pretty much everything I do is kind of Northwood’s based, or nature, and I’ve lived in Minnesota all my life so it’s all around me, it’s the beautiful nature we live in so it’s just inspiring and my husband and I go out and chase Northern lights every chance that we get,” said Wendy Smith, Painter.

Another artist was Photographer Marc Ye. He is Minnesota based but captures landscapes from around the world.

“Photography’s always been a passion of mine, so for me to talk about my artwork just gives me joy and pleasure, to have someone purchase a piece of artwork from me and have it displayed in their home makes me feel even better,” said Ye.

After a rainy first day of the fair, the last two days were a success and got many people outside to look at the creations.