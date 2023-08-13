Huskies End Season Without Postseason Berth

Finished with 36-32 overall record

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies celebrated their 20th season this summer playing ball in the Northland. However, despite reaching the League Championship in 2022, they won’t have a chance at running it back this season.

Saturday night, the Huskies won their season finale over the Thunder Bay Border Cats 14-3. Duluth finished the regular season at 36-32 overall, but it wasn’t enough to clinch a spot in the postseason. Instead, the Lacrosse Loggers and Eau Claire Express will battle for the Great Plains East Title.

The Huskies weren’t without their bright spots on the field this season. Nobody had a bigger impact at Wade Stadium than Michael Hallquist. The 2023 Northwoods League MVP led the team with 75 hits and 15 home runs. Michael Compton was also strong at the plate with 71 RBI. Max Coupe contributed 65 hits and 35 RBI, and on the mound, Rice Lake’s own Isaac Rohde struck out 30 batters in just over 31 innings.