DULUTH, Minn. — An inmate at the St. Louis County Jail has died.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating at the request of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The 34-year-old man was found dead and alone in his cell Thursday morning.

Sheriff Gordon Ramsay told FOX 21 there was no obvious cause of death.

He said there were no altercation between the man and other inmates or staff.

Toxicology and autopsy results are pending.