Mixed-Income Housing Development Underway In Duluth’s East Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction is underway in Duluth’s East Hillside for 52 mixed-income apartment units.

The property is located on the corner of 6th Avenue East and 4th Street.

One Roof Housing and Three Rivers Community Action are developing the property.

The site used to be a gas station, which was heavily contaminated, making the prime real-estate difficult to develop.

But after One Roof purchased the land in 2018, multiple agencies came together to help with funding, like the Fond du Lac Band, Essentia Health and an anonymous donor, among others.

Ten of the apartments will be available to Fond du Lac band members.

32 units will be focused on young adults with a history of homelessness.

The five-story building called Brewery Creek is expected to be completed in May of 2024.