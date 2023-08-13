Work On Lincoln Park Housing Development Temporarily Suspended

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction work is temporarily suspended on a new apartment building in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Merge Urban Development told FOX 21 there are two reasons for the delay in the Urbane218 project at the former Esmond and Seaway Hotel site.

Engineers are making changes to the heating and cooling design per the request of the city’s building department.

The other issue is a final piece of financing for the project through LISC, or the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, isn’t expected to be completed until the end of August.

Krause-Anderson Construction Company is the construction manager for the 45-unit apartment complex on West Superior Street.

Merge is also in talks to bring a local business owner to the first floor as a retail tenant.

In October of last year, the Duluth News Tribune reported the project over budget at around $12 million to construct.

In return, the Duluth Economic Development Authority increased its tax increment financing package for the project to nearly $1.8 million, according to the DNT.

The project has about five more months of work before welcoming tenants.