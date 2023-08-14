34th Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Draws Large Crowds Despite Weather

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Bayfront Blues Festival wrapped up its 34th year Sunday and despite the weather larges crowds formed.

The Blues Fest is one of the biggest outdoor music events in the Northland.

Nearly 20 bands hit the stage during the three day festival.

The acts will range from Grammy nominated performers to local up and coming artists.

Each year thousands of loyal blues listeners and new fans make their way to Bayfront Park for the music.

The sun was out Sunday which meant so were the blues fans.

“We’ve had really for the most part good weather all weekend,” said Joe Thornton, Stage Emcee. “So we have people who come year-after-year-after-year, they buy their tickets a year in advanced, they’re going to come rain or shine, when we get a nice day like yesterday, for the most part it was a beautiful day, today we’ve got beautiful sun, it brings people out the single day ticket purchases and that makes for another strong day at Bayfront blues,”

The festival wrapped up this evening with tunes from five artists.

Including headliner BlackCat Zydeco, who are known for their accordion songs.