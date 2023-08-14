BB & Friends Preparing For Minnesota State Fair

DULUTH, Minn. — The company known as Bailey Builds is changing its name to BB & Friends and for the third straight year, the company that creates wood art will have a presence at the Minnesota State Fair.

The company makes a big impression at the fair each year as they build their own building to display and sell their artwork.

“It’s a big job. I mean we’re building a 27-foot by 23-foot building and there’s 9-foot walls in there. It’s huge, it’s a big process,” said Nathanael Bailey, co-owner.

The husband-and-wife team are excited that they will once again be displaying their work at the Minnesota State Fair.

“It’s not only big when you get to the fair, but it’s big going into it and the preparation,” said Anna Bailey, co-owner.

It takes family and friends about three or four days to construct the fair building, but it and the fair itself are as Anna described, “the cherry on the top at the end of our really long but wonderful art fair season.”

The BB & Friends artwork is recognized throughout the country, and they sell a lot of products at the Minnesota State Fair.