Body Of Canoeist Discovered In BWCA

COOK COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a canoeist was found Monday in the Brule Lake area of the BWCA.

The body was discovered by other canoeists who notified authorities, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains have been identified as Justin Sperl, 32, of Marshall, Minnesota.

“Sperl had been the subject of a missing person report from August 10, 2023, but his vehicle was located at the Brule Lake landing in Cook County. Law enforcement personnel made contact with Sperl on August 11, 2023, and he stated that he was fine and was only out canoeing,” said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Justin,” Eliasen said.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating a cause of death.