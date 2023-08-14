Cloquet Football Faces Challenges of Restructuring Line & Road Dominated Schedule in 2023

The Lumberjacks will play most of their home games at Egerdahl Field in Proctor this season.

CLOQUET, Minn.- It was the first day of practice for prep sports in Minnesota on Monday.

One of those teams kicking off their 2023 season was the Cloquet football team, who is coming off a 7-4 season.

The Lumberjacks return a number of skill position players including running back & linebacker Warren Hietala and fullback & linebacker Carter Horvat.

However, Cloquet is faced with replacing most of their offensive and defensive line from a year ago.

Head Coach Jeff Ojanen says these next couple of weeks will help restructure both units.

“I think the first two weeks are going to be a lot of competition between us internally with just our lineman on both sides of the ball. It’s exciting because you see guys that are really getting into it and have put the work in. So, we’re very comfortable with the guys that are coming back that will fill those positions. But it’s going to be a lot of fun finding the right combination of guys,” said Ojanen.

Replacing the offensive and defensive line isn’t the only challenge for Cloquet.

Their homefield, Bromberg Field is getting a new turf and that will require the Lumberjacks to play most of their home games in Proctor.

“I think we’re kind of excited about it. We’re excited for the younger teams to be playing on it. Kind of building the foundation of what Cloquet is. I think last year we did pretty good at our away games. I think we’re just excited to be playing and hopefully we get that last home game,” said senior Carter Horvat.

Cloquet will open the season September 1st at Two Harbors.