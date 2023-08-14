Coffee Conversation: Duluth Public Schools Back-to-School Event

DULUTH, Minn. — For the second year, Duluth Public Schools will host “Unity in Our Community,” a back-to-school event at Bayfront Festival Park on Mon. August 21 from 4-7 pm.

On Mon. August 14, Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

Food, entertainment, vendors, and a large backpack giveaway will be taking place. The event is free to attend. For more information, click here.