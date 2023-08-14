Duluth Council Bans Smoking Pot In Parks, Fines Undecided

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth City Council passed an ordinance Monday night banning the smoking of marijuana and other controlled substances involving smoke from city parks.

This comes after the state of Minnesota passed a law legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana beginning Aug. 1.

The smoking violation fines became a discussion Monday night between some city councilors, like Azrin Awal who believes the original $300 per offense is excessive and not equitable.

Councilors Terese Tomanek, Arik Forsman and Roz Randorf then amended the fees to $75 dollars for a first offense, $125 for a second offense and $300 for a third offense.

Councilor Awal wants the fees at $25, $50 and $75. She says each fine comes with a $90 court processing fee because she believe the offense is a petty misdemeanor.

In the end Monday night, councilors decided to debate fines later this month before the smoking ban at parks takes effect in 30 days.

Councilors do agree people should be free to use whatever controlled substance is legal to smoke, but they don’t believe people around them in parks should have to take in that smoke.