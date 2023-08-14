Duluth Firefighters Fundraising in Fill the Boot Program

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Firefighters Local 101 will be standing by heavily traffic intersections for this year’s Fill the Boot program.

Each year firefighters collect donations one dollar at a time standing at numerous city intersections Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

All to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization that helps research, support, and care for people with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.

All of the eight fire stations in Duluth are participating.

Firefighters urge the community to be cautious while driving, especially in the areas where firefighters are fundraising.