Duluth Investigator Cleared Of Charges In Feb. Fatal Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Charges will not be filed against a Duluth police officer who shot and killed a suspect earlier this year.

The shooting happened Feb. 24, 2023 in an alley on the 1500 block of East Third Street during a felony arrest for threats of violence.

Investigators said shots were fired after Zachary Shogren, 34, of Duluth refused to drop a “tactical knife” while running toward an officer.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said shooting also happened after a Taser and less-lethal rounds were used ineffectively.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras.

The Cook County Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and concluded no charges to be filed because there’s sufficient evidence showing officers believed there was a threat of death or great bodily harm to another officer.

The BCA has not identified the officer involved because they are an undercover investigator, and state law prohibits doing so.

