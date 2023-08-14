Essentia Health Auctions Off Old St. Mary’s Equipment And Furniture

DULUTH, Minn. — Those who are sad that the old Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center is empty, now’s your chance to take home a piece of the old hospital.

Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m., an online silent auction will be held selling coffee makers, washing machines, chairs, and a whole lot more.

Registration is open now and people can set up appointments to inspect the items in person between Monday and Tuesday. Participants can add items onto the watchlist allowing them to easily find what items they wish to bid on.

Maximum bids will remain confidential and email notification will be sent out if someone bids higher than the max.

Winners are responsible for the removal, pick-up, handling and transportation costs of items. Pick up for earnings is by appointment August 17 and the 18th.

There will be another auction to purchase imaging and facilities equipment August 22 through the 24th.