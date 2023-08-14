Fresh Off First NCAA Tournament Berth Since 2019, UMD Volleyball Ready to Run It Back with 6 Starters

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team had a season to remember in 2022, making their first NCAA tournament since 2019.

But, like each team every year they started over on Monday with their first practices of the season.

There weren’t too many nametags on at the first practice. Because UMD will return six of their seven starters from a year ago, counting the libero.

Head Coach Jim Boos says that will obviously help this season. But, he still has four new faces that he has to help get acclimated to Bulldog volleyball.

“There’s definitely some experience there but there’s also the need to get those new faces acclimated to the how’s and the why’s and the what’s of what our program is and how we do things. So this first week is a lot of focusing on getting everyone back, kind of up to speed and doing things the way we want to do it. Then eventually we turn the page and start focusing on how do we get ready to compete,” said Boos.

Some of the experience that Boos referred to include graduate setter Madison Gordon and 5th year middle blocker Hope Schjenken.

“With this being my sixth year, I think I am more confident than I am nervous. But I’m always there to help out the freshman and the one transfer to make sure everyone is smooth sailing,” said Gordon.

“I think having my first official season last year, I’ll have a lot more confidence coming into this upcoming fall and also being able to make that connection with my teammates out on the court. It just brings in a lot more excitement knowing I’m more comfortable and I’ve gotten more time in together and all that,” added Schjenken.

UMD’s first game is September 1st against Adelphi.