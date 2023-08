Huskies GM Greg Culver Steps Down After Nine Seasons with Team

DULUTH, Minn.- A long term member of the Duluth Huskies front office is moving on.

General Manager Greg Culver has stepped down after nine seasons with the team.

Under Culver’s guidance, the Huskies made two World Series appearances, once in 2018 and once in 2022.

The Huskies finished this past year with a overall record of 36-32.