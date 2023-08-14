Knowing Your Neighbor: PGA HOPE

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Nemadji Golf Course in Superior is teaching military veterans to golf through a six week long program called PGA HOPE. The program looks to improve veterans’ golf skills and wellbeing.

PGA HOPE is a branch of the PGA Reach, the charitable foundation of the Pro Golfers Association.



Throughout Minnesota and part of Wisconsin, PGA HOPE lessons are getting military veterans onto the greens.



“While I was on active duty I did golf quite a bit, got away from it for a lot of years and decided to get back into it,” said Chuck Carrier, Coast Guard Veteran.



Nemadji golf course in Superior is a part of the program and is helping golfers of all skill levels who served for their country. Superior is in their second year hosting PGA HOPE sessions, this year 10 veterans are partaking.



With the help of professionals, they learn all parts of the game, including putting, chipping and driving.



“I just told myself prior to coming into this, my goal was to just gain a greater level of confidence once I grab the club and address the ball, it’s still a struggle,” said Carrier.

The HOPE, stands for (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). The program isn’t just about learning the sport, it also improves veterans mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.

“From the mental standpoint it gives them something to focus on that some of the veterans need a distraction from things that are disruptive in their lives and this gives them that opportunity,” said Chuck Beaudry, Nemadji Head Golf Pro.



There are over a dozen PGA HOPE programs throughout Minnesota, and the one in Superior and each veteran gets to partake in the program for free. The Minnesota PGA raises money to fund and support each program.



“We raised funds this year, we had a hundred holes of golf down in southern Minnesota and we raised almost $60,000 this year,” said Beaudry.



The head golf pro at Nemadji is a veteran himself, so teaching the session’s means a lot to him.



“I’m a marine veteran and so helping veterans is near and dear to my heart,” said Beaudry.



One of the veterans served for over 20 years and wanted to improve his golf game through the program.



“I had 29 years in the coast guard, following my dad’s career which he in turn had 21 years so between us, probably close to 50 years of service between the two of us,” said Carrier.



The sessions in superior are completed and Nemadji is hopeful that more veteran golfers will now be hitting the course.