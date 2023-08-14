RFP Issued For Part Of Lester Golf Course

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth has posted a Request for Proposals or RFP for a Master Developer to plan, design and build a mixed-use development on part to what was the Lester Golf Course.

The city is looking for proposals that include residential development for persons of all income levels and housing for families and seniors.

Developers are encouraged to propose a mix of housing including single-family homes, twin homes, townhomes, and complementary commercial uses.

The development will be on 37 acres of the former golf course, while the remaining acreage would be preserved as green space for all residents.

Proposals are due by September 14th.