Scottish Scramble Brings Golfers Out for a Good Cause

DULUTH, Minn. — People were taking their best swing on the greens Monday, all for a good purpose, at Ridgeview Country Club.

The 2nd annual Scottish Scramble invited people to participate in an 18-hole match, accompanied with Scottish theme course and dinner.

Each year the Duluth Scottish Heritage Association split funds halfway with the Minnesota Masonic Children’s Clinic for Communication Disorders.

Last year they raised $3000 towards the clinic and this year they hope to surpass that amount.

“The Scottish Heritage Association, there are quite a few members who also have some affiliation with the Masonic Children’s Clinic and there are some historical Scottish ties to the clinic when it first got started,” said Jason Reid, lead organizer of the event. “So we thought it would be a very appropriate partnership to undergo.”

Funds towards the Masonic Children’s Clinic will help children get out of the clinic to fire stations, Great Lakes Aquarium, and other educational field trips all accompanied by a speech pathologist.

The Scottish Heritage Association is looking forward to restoring and preserving artifacts from Scottish immigrants when they first arrived in Duluth.