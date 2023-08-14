Superior School Board Member Resigns Amid Election Fraud Charges

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Embattled Superior School Board member Steven Stupak resigned Monday morning amid election fraud charges against him.

Board President Steve Olson confirmed the resignation at Monday night’s board meeting.

It was not immediately known Monday night what the board’s process will be moving forward with the vacant seat.

Stupak’s announcement comes just one week after former school board members spoke out against Stupak remaining in public office.

In July, Superior School Board Member Steven J. Stupak Sr. was charged with two felony counts of election fraud for allegedly providing false information in election filing, and to an election clerk.

Stupak has not released any official statement to the media or public involving his charges.