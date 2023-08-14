UMD Captain Mannon McMahon Named to U.S. Collegiate Select Women’s Team

McMahon will get her first action in the red, white, and blue on Wednesday when they face Canada in a three-game series.

DULUTH, Minn.- Current UMD women’s hockey captain Mannon McMahon was named to the U.S. Collegiate Select Women’s Team on Saturday.

McMahon posted 10 goals and 19 assists just this past season with the Bulldogs.