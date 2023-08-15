Duluth Bethel to Celebrate 150th Anniversary

DULUTH, MINN. — Duluth Bethel will be holding its third annual ’Concert for Recovery’ in early September and it will be a two-day event.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Duluth Bethel, it’s one of the oldest social service agencies in the state. The group helps people rebuild their lives as it works with people with drug or alcohol addiction and criminals working to re-enter society.

On Wednesday, September 6 the Symphony Hall at the DECC will have Big Top Chautauqua’s Blue Canvas Orchestra performing. That event will feature music and visuals created to recognize both Lake Superior and the 150 years of Bethel.

The next night, September 7th, Mick Sterling will be the headliner at Bayfront Park.

The Executive Director at Bethel, Dennis Cummings, said, “This event specifically now is to celebrate the Bethel’s birthday of 150 years in this community and to continue with a venue where people can come for some music, develop some relationships, support systems, have fun, recognize that there are people who are working that see recovery does work.”

There’s no charge for either of the two events, but Bethel will accept free-will donations to continue helping those in need and to defray some of the costs of the events.