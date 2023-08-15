Duluth Public Info. Meeting Wed. About ‘Armored Rescue Vehicle’ Purchase

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and his team will hold a community informational meeting Wednesday about the possible purchase of an Armored Rescue Vehicle.

The meeting is happening from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Evergreen Senior Center.

Chief Ceynowa told FOX 21 it’s time to invest in the life-saving tool and stop borrowing Superior’s Armored Rescue Vehicle.

“So if you’re thinking about the fire department, they need a ladder truck in order to reach those top floors. To do so safely to get people out to fight the fire. No different for us, when we go to a scene where we have active armed individuals who are either threatening violence or acting violently, we need to have a vehicle that safely gets our officers there allows us to safely sit and negotiate in that situation, to safely evacuate people who are in harm’s way. And like I said, to resolve the situation peacefully,” Ceynowa said.

