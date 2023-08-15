Former Huskie Wade Meckler Makes MLB Debut with San Francisco Giants

Meckler spent the summer of 2019 with the Huskies.

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A.- A former Huskie made his major league debut Monday night with the San Francisco Giants.

Centerfielder Wade Meckler batted 2nd in Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after being called up earlier in the day.

He hit .267 with five stolen bases, 10 doubles and a triple.

Meckler also drove in seven and scored 18 times with Duluth.