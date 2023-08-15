Hermantown Football Preaching Responsibility Ahead of 2023 Season

The Hawks kick off week one in the annual hammer game against Proctor on September 1st.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown football team is back at it on the practice field after a 6-3 campaign a year ago.

Having a season like that is something you can pat yourself on the back for. But, for Hawks head coach Mike Zagelmeyer and his 14 seniors they still think about the ending. Which was a 7AAAA semifinal loss to North Branch.

After a committed off-season to the weight room along with many team activities, Hermantown eyes more this year.

And they even adopted the slogan “Our season is my responsibility.” Zagelmeyer explained the meaning behind that.

“It’s a great slogan for the fact that everyone has their own purpose in football, their own responsibility. It takes 22 guys, offense and defense and they all have to know their job, they all have to have their own responsibility. Even though we’re a team, you have your job and we have to make sure you’re doing your job so we can support the team, because the team is the ultimate goal. But you have to make sure you’re doing your job, that’s my responsibility,” said Zagelmeyer.

The Hawks have a number of skill players returning from a year ago. That includes senior running back and linebacker Zach Thorsten.

“I just see a bunch of our boys are working hard, especially in the off-season. We have a strong depth of players and they’re all excited to be out there. Every day at practice just putting in that work and our coaches have a great plan for us everyday, we’re always putting in the work,” added Thorsten.

