Local Dance Studio In Duluth Launches Initiative To Get Boys Dancing

DULUTH, Minn. — A dance studio in Duluth is launching a new initiative to get boys grooving through the doors.

The 218 Dance Project has a new program called the Boys Hip-Hop Crew. The class is 45 minutes a week on Wednesdays and is open to all ages and is free to all boys during their first year of dance.

For those who are interested, but unsure if they want to join there is even a trial class this Wednesday night from 6:30 to 7:30.

The co-owner says dance has a lot of benefits that aren’t just for girls.

“We know that the social skills and social networking is huge right a lot of people find their crew, they find their friends in the classroom and so we hope that boys can find new friends when taking classes here at 218 Dance Project,” said Ashley Thompson, co-owner of 218 Dance Project. “We also know that dance can help with improvement of flexibility, strength, cardiovascular, but also creativity in giving people a creative outlet.”

218 Dance Project is a full-service studio offering classes in recreational and competitive categories. Check out their website here for more information.